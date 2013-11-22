LONDON Nov 22 British outsourcing group Serco
, which is currently under a criminal investigation, said
on Friday that a contract it had previously won to run three UK
prisons would now be kept in public sector hands.
Serco was named preferred bidder on the deal to run the
South Yorkshire group of prisons in July, but the contract award
was delayed due to the government suspending it from signing new
contracts pending a review of existing work.
"From meetings with the UK Government it is clear that the
operational needs of the prisons will be best served by the
necessary changes being implemented without further delay,"
Acting Group CEO Ed Casey said.
"We are also continuing to make good progress across the
various audits, reviews and our proposed corporate renewal
programme within the timing previously communicated by
Government."