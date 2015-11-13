* All are ex Barclays, former or current Deutsche traders
* Include first woman to face rate-rigging charges
* First Euribor charges open new chapter in rate-rig scandal
(Adds details, background, lawyer comment)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Nov 13 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) said on Friday it would charge former Deutsche Bank
star trader Christian Bittar and nine others in a new
phase of a global investigation into alleged benchmark interest
rate rigging.
The 10 individuals will face the first criminal proceedings
for alleged manipulation of Euribor benchmark interest rates,
part of a global investigation that has already led to big
financial institutions being fined billions of dollars and 22
men being charged.
The traders are all former or current employees of Deutsche
Bank or Barclays and the SFO said it planned to file
further criminal charges in due course.
The nine men and one woman were expected to attend
Westminster Magistrates' Court voluntarily on Jan. 11, 2016,
where they would be formally charged.
Authorities have been working to lay more charges against
those they allege fixed rates such as Libor, the London
interbank offered rate, and its euro equivalent Euribor. The
criminal trials that have already taken place have shed light on
banker practices before, during and after the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Designed to estimate the costs at which banks will lend to
each other, benchmark rates such as Libor and Euribor are
central cogs in the global financial system and a benchmark for
interest rates on an estimated $450 trillion of financial
contracts, from derivatives to student loans.
Those who once worked or still work for Deutsche Bank were
named as Bittar, Achim Kraemer, Andreas Hauschild, Joerg Vogt,
Ardalan Gharagozlou and Kai-Uwe Kappauf. Former Barclays bankers
were named as Colin Bermingham, Carlo Palombo, Philippe
Moryoussef and Sisse Bohart, a woman. They will be charged with
conspiracy to defraud.
Bermingham, known to colleagues as "The Professor", is the
only individual currently in Britain. Others are in Singapore,
Germany and Denmark, among other places, the SFO said.
A lawyer for Bittar, Elizabeth Robertson of law firm K&L
Gates, said: "Our only comment on behalf of Mr Bittar is that he
intends to fully contest the criminal proceedings started today
by the SFO."
"It emerged today that Mr. Hauschild will be charged with
involvement in the manipulation of Euribor. He is not guilty of
this offence and will vigorously contest these allegations at
his forthcoming trial," said Andrew Katzen, a partner at law
firm Hickman & Rose Solicitors.
Lawyers for the others were not immediately available for
comment.
LIBOR-RIGGING
The latest arrests come after Tom Hayes, a former UBS
and Citigroup derivatives trader, became the
first man to be convicted by a jury of conspiracy to defraud by
manipulating yen-denominated Libor. He was sentenced to 14 years
in a British jail in August.
Two former traders from Dutch bank Rabobank have also been
found guilty by a jury of Libor-rigging in the United States.
In the meantime, six interdealer brokers are currently on
trial in London and a fourth trial, that of another group of
former Barclays employees, has been scheduled for next January
in London.
The trials are taking place three years after Barclays
became the first bank to strike a deal with U.S. and British
authorities, admitting its traders had tried to manipulate Libor
and Euribor from 2005 through 2009, and that it had low-balled
rates during the crisis. It was fined $450 million.
Since then, 10 other major financial institutions have been
fined in Europe and the United States for their role in the
scandal, including UBS, Lloyds, JPMorgan
, Citigroup and ICAP.
Deutsche Bank, the latest to face a penalty, was fined a
record $2.5 billion in April. As part of that deal, its
London-based subsidiary pleaded guilty to criminal wire fraud
and the parent group entered a deferred prosecution agreement to
suspend criminal charges.
(Additional reporting by Angus Berwick, Carolyn Cohn and Marc
Jones; Editing by Jane Merriman)