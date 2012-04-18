(Clarifies SFO abbreviation in headline to 'UK fraud office')
LONDON, April 18 Phillippa Williamson, chief
executive of Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), has stepped
down just days before a new head takes up the reins as the
government probes how the agency operates.
Williamson had been with the SFO for nearly four years and
reported to Director Richard Alderman, who retires on Friday and
whose replacement, David Green, has already been announced.
Her sudden departure will add to the sense of upheaval at
the agency as Britain investigates how what was once dubbed the
"Seriously Flawed Office" by detractors, operates and selects
which cases to fight.
It has faced persistent criticism over the way it handled
some cases and for dropping a slew of credit crisis probes
without prosecution.
The Financial Times reported in February that the SFO had
admitted "very regrettable errors" in its investigation of
property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz, who was cleared of any
potential charges.
"It has been a privilege to lead the SFO through a period of
exceptional change during challenging times," Williamson said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)