LONDON Oct 15 The British government's chief legal adviser has defended its structure for fighting serious financial crimes but said he was open to reforms, as published reports raised questions about whether the Serious Fraud Office would be dismantled altogether.

The SFO, which has handled the criminal investigation into the Libor rate-rigging scandal along with several high-profile corruption cases, has been battling to restore faith in its crime-fighting credentials.

Its future was thrown into doubt last week by reports that Home Secretary Theresa May ( wanted to revive plans to abolish the body and hand its economic crime remit to a different agency under her direct control.

However, the recently appointed attorney general, Jeremy Wright, told parliament on Tuesday that he supported the structure of the SFO.

"It is crucial that we maintain ... the unique model of combining investigators, lawyers and other experts in specific teams to address very complex and difficult cases," he said. "That is a model well worth defending."

Without making specific reference to the SFO, Wright said he would continue to defend the policing model, but left the door open to possible reforms.

"It would be foolish for any minister within any government to set their face entirely against any change that might produce a better outcome and, conceivably, a better deal for the taxpayer," Wright said.

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported, citing officials familiar with the situation, that Theresa May wanted to abolish the SFO, whose budget is controlled by the Attorney-General's department, and incorporate it into the National Crime Agency, whose budget is under her department's control.

The interior ministry did not comment on the report but said it had been undertaking a review of "the overall coordination and effectiveness of the UK's enforcement response to cases of bribery and corruption."

Similar plans were floated in 2011 but were later shelved.

The National Crime Agency, more or less Britain's version of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, began operations a year ago, with wider access to intelligence sources and power to direct police forces across the country in tackling drug gangs, corruption, cyber crime and child sex abuse. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Larry King)