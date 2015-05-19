LONDON May 19 A British magazine has published
an image of a figure that it says is the first and only known
demonstrably authentic portrait of William Shakespeare made in
his lifetime.
The picture, of a young, bearded man wearing a Roman-style
laurel crown and holding an ear of sweetcorn , was identified by
botanist and historian Mark Griffiths and will be published in
Country Life on Wednesday.
Until now, the only accepted authentic likenesses of
Shakespeare, in which he is depicted as bald, have been found in
the First Folio of his works and his monument at Holy Trinity
Church, Stratford-upon-Avon, both created posthumously.
Speaking on the magazine website, Griffiths said the
discovery had come when he began researching the biography of
pioneering botanist John Gerard (1545-1612), author of The
Herball or Generall Historie of Plantes, published in 1598.
"I began to look at the title page engravings ... and
realised it was full of allusions to people who had been
involved in the creation of the book and that four of the
figures on the title page were in fact real persons," he said.
Three were Gerard himself, Flemish botanist Rembert Dodoens
and Queen Elizabeth's Lord Treasurer, Lord Burghley, Griffiths
said. The plants and motifs surrounding them in the engraving
appeared to be elaborate Tudor references to the men themselves.
"And then there was a fourth figure who was dressed as a
Roman and appeared to have something to do with poetry," he
added.
Griffiths also discovered a cipher underneath the cover
image containing clues about the fourth man.
"As I worked hard on this fourth figure, I realised it had
to be William Shakespeare," he said.
Griffiths believes that in the engraving the Shakespeare
figure is aged 33 and at the height of his celebrity - after
writing "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and shortly before "Hamlet."
He believes Shakespeare was given his literary start by
Burghley and that he became almost a propagandist for him.
Previous claims of discoveries of portraits of Shakespeare
created during his lifetime have been generally disbelieved by
scholars.
But Country Life editor Mark Hedges was in no doubt. He said
in a statement: "We have a new portrait of Shakespeare, the
first ever that is identified as him by the artist and made in
his lifetime."
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Dominic Evans)