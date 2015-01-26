LONDON Jan 26 Britain said on Monday it would
ban fracking in national parks, reversing a policy announced
last year, in a concession to the opposition Labour Party which
had called for tighter controls to be written into law.
"We have agreed an outright ban on fracking in national
parks, sites of special interest and areas of natural beauty,"
said junior energy minister Amber Rudd during a debate on new
laws regulating the extraction process.
Last year the government said fracking -- extracting gas and
oil by pumping chemicals, sand and water at high pressure into
underground rocks -- would be possible within national parks in
exceptional circumstances.
The government also accepted a Labour proposal to tighten
several other rules governing when and where fracking would be
permitted.
"This is a huge u-turn," said Labour energy spokeswoman
Caroline Flint. "The government has been forced to accept that
tough protections and proper safeguards must be in place before
fracking can go ahead."
Prime Minister David Cameron has championed fracking as a
way to offset a decline in the country's North Sea energy
resources and reduce its dependence on gas imports.
But the method has attracted criticism over its potential
environmental impact. Critics have expressed concerns about
chemical leaks into groundwater resources and the disposal of
waste water produced in the process.
Last year an application by London-based oil and gas
exploration firm Celtique Energie to explore for shale oil and
gas within a national park in southern England, where large
reserves are believed likely to exist, was rejected.
Lawmakers voted down a separate bid on Monday to introduce a
moratorium on all fracking.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)