LONDON Jan 21 The start of shale gas production
in Britain may be delayed after local government officials
recommended on Wednesday that two fracking applications from
Cuadrilla be rejected in a vote next week.
Cuadrilla as planning to start shale fracking work at two
sites in northwest England this year, but if Councillors act
upon the recommendation not to grant the permits, the projects
will be delayed.
Britain is betting on the development of its shale gas
reserves to help stem a decline in gas output from the North Sea
and the country's growing dependence on imports.
Officials at Lancashire County Council recommended that the
applications should be refused because the work related to
fracking would be too noisy and create too much traffic.
"It has not been satisfactorily demonstrated that noise
impacts would be reduced to acceptable levels," the officials
wrote in a statement.
The Lancashire County Council's Development Control
Committee will make its decisions on whether to grant
Cuadrilla's planning applications on Jan. 28 and 29.
"We are surprised that, at this late point, the planning
team at Lancashire County Council has raised objections about
background noise for both sites," a Cuadrilla spokesman said.
Environmental groups welcomed the officials'
recommendations, saying energy companies should listen to local
people's concerns about the risks of fracking.
The UK Onshore Oil and Gas, an association supporting shale
gas, said the officials' concerns related to local planning
matters rather than issues that could impact other applications.
