LONDON, June 25 British officials on Thursday
rejected a Cuadrilla Resources application for shale gas
fracking in northwest England, a landmark decision that is
likely to deter potential investors in Britain's nascent shale
gas industry.
The company's project at Roseacre Wood near Blackpool could
have become one of Britain's first shale gas production sites,
but the permit refusal demonstrates the continuing difficulties
shale exploration companies face in overcoming local opposition.
Officials at Lancashire County Council rejected Cuadrilla's
permit application to hydraulically fracture at the site on the
basis that the work would create too much traffic. A vote on a
second Cuadrilla application for a nearby site is scheduled for
June 29.
"We will now take time to consider our options, including
our right to appeal," Cuadrilla said in a statement.
The company said it was not surprised by the decision after
council planning officers last week recommended the application
should be rejected.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and the government has been
supportive of developing these reserves to counter declining
North Sea oil and gas output.
However, progress has been slow because of opposition by
local residents and environmental campaigners. Some are
concerned about groundwater contamination from chemicals used in
the process, while others fear the potential impact on property
prices or tourism.
Lawmakers in Scotland, where some of Britain's shale
resources lie, have imposed a moratorium on granting fracking
permits.
Only one shale gas well in Britain has been hydraulically
fractured. The Cuadrilla project near Blackpool was abandoned
after it triggered an earth tremor that resulted in an 18-month
ban on fracking, which was lifted in 2012.
Since then, only three shale gas fracking applications have
been made; two by shale gas explorer Cuadrilla and one by energy
company Third Energy.
Other companies active in Britain's shale gas industry are
IGas, Egdon Resources and INEOS.
