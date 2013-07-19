BP says to balance books at $35-40/bbl oil price by 2021
LONDON, Feb 28 British oil major BP said it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as $35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.
LONDON, July 19 Energy experts say it is difficult to estimate how much shale gas could be developed commercially in Britain, and their estimates differ widely for the next decade. The British government unveiled tax breaks on Friday to drive investment in shale gas production. Britain, one of Europe's largest gas consumers, hopes to follow the United States by exploiting shale gas to cut its reliance on imports, which have surpassed domestic North Sea production and are set to increase further unless new sources are found. Reuters calculations show that if 8-10 billion cubic metres a year (bcm/yr) of shale gas production is achieved by the mid-2020s, it would account for around 10 percent of expected gas demand and be worth $3-4 billion based on average spot gas prices in Britain. To be completely non-dependent on gas imports, however, Britain would have to produce 80 bcm/yr in 2020-2030, said John Williams, senior principal at Poyry Management Consulting. Below follows a table outlining some estimates in bcm/yr. COMPANY/ANALYST ESTIMATE TIMELINE National Grid Total unconventional gas 2022-2029 sources, including shale, could produce 2-4 bcm/yr Oxford Institute 8 bcm/yr (requiring 300 new after 10 years for Energy Studies shale wells a year) Poyry 12 bcm/yr 2021 perhaps 20-35 bcm/yr by 2035 (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)
LONDON, Feb 28 British oil major BP said it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as $35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.
DUBAI, Feb 28 A United Nations aid official visiting both sides in Yemen's civil war has urged them to guarantee more access to the country's ports to let food, fuel and medicine imports in to ward off a looming famine.
ALGIERS, Feb 28 Algeria plans to raise money from an interest-free local bond, using a model the government hopes will draw more participation from the public and help it offset a huge fall in its energy earnings.