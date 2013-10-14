LONDON Oct 14 Environmental group Greenpeace
said it would encourage British landowners to join together in
legally opposing fracking, a move that could strengthen the
opposition to exploration and development for shale oil and gas.
Protests against fracking in Britain have so far been local,
involving marches and attempts to disrupt activities of oil and
gas companies. Greenpeace called for a group legal action across
the country, involving thousands of people.
Under English law, companies need permission from landowners
to drill under their land to avoid being held liable for
trespass, Greenpeace said. It said it wanted landowners to
object to fracking and create a "legal block".
"This case (the legal block) is about people explicitly
declaring they do not give that permission. This will make it
extremely difficult for companies to move ahead," Greenpeace
senior campaigner Anna Jones said in a statement on Monday.
"Whether we'll do that as a class action or not, there's no
decision on that yet," a Greenpeace spokeswoman said.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves the pumping of
water and chemicals into dense shale formations to push out gas
and oil. Environmental campaigners object that it can pollute
water supplies and cause earthquakes.
In August, shale explorer Cuadrilla Resources was forced to
temporarily suspend its activities at Balcombe, a site in
southern England, due to threats from protesters opposed to
fracking.
Greenpeace's proposed "legal block" at this stage does not
appear to be a "substantive legal challenge", said Caroline May,
head of environment, safety and planning at law firm Norton Rose
Fulbright.
"It depends on whether a landowner's land is affected and
they continue to maintain their objections, notwithstanding any
compensation that may be offered to them," she said.
The British government favours development of shale reserves
to help reverse a rising dependency on energy imports.
The British Geological Survey estimated in June that the
north of England could hold 1,300 trillion cubic feet of shale
gas resources, of which typically 10 to 15 percent is
recoverable. Britain's gas consumption last year amounted to
2.76 trillion cubic feet, according to BP
Unlike in the United States where private landowners receive
royalties from shale gas production, in Britain mineral rights
belong to the Crown, a fact that helps explain the greater
opposition to fracking by local British communities.