LONDON Dec 17 Britain will launch its latest
licensing round to allow companies to explore for shale gas in
early summer and it forecast high interest, showcasing Britain
as one of Europe's main contenders in the race to exploit shale
gas resources.
Geological studies show Britain to have large shale reserves
that could reverse a rising dependency on energy imports, but
more drilling is needed to see whether the deposits are economic
as gas has not yet been proved to flow from the rocks.
Unveiling an environmental assessment on the impact of
further shale drilling in Britain, Energy Minister Michael
Fallon told reporters on Tuesday he expected strong demand for
the licensing round scheduled for mid-2014.
"We could be doubling the amount of onshore licences in this
round," Fallon said, adding the government expects to issue
50-150 licences.
The round, Britain's 14th tender to open up onshore areas,
has been delayed by around four years after the licensing
process was suspended in 2010 following earth tremors caused by
shale gas exploration in Lancashire, northwest England.
The government's support for shale development comes despite
strong local and environmental opposition to the controversial
extraction practice of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, used
to develop shale and unconventional gas blocks.
Engineering consultancy AMEC, which published the
environmental assessment for the government, estimated a maximum
of 2,880 wells could be drilled under the new licensing round,
each producing roughly 86 million cubic metres over a 20-year
lifetime.
"Today marks the next step in unlocking the potential of
shale gas in our energy mix," Fallon said, adding that in a
high-activity scenario, Britain could produce more than three
times the country's current gas demand in the 2020s, creating up
to 32,000 jobs.
"But we must develop shale responsibly, both for local
communities and for the environment, with robust regulation in
place," he added.
Before the licence round is given the green light, the
government must consider responses to its environmental impact
report as part of a consultation that will be open until March
28.
The environmental report found existing regulations would be
robust enough to ensure that the adverse effects of shale gas
production, which critics say include water contamination and
heavy traffic near drilling sites, are minimised.
Separately in a letter made public on Tuesday, British Prime
Minister David Cameron warned the European Commission not to
propose European Union-wide legislation to regulate the nascent
fracking industry.
Companies have shown a growing interest in Britain's shale
gas over the last year, encouraged by a geological study that
doubled an estimate of the country's gas resources, and new tax
breaks to support shale development.
France's GDF Suez and Britain's Centrica,
two heavyweight energy firms, have signed up for positions in UK
shale, while oil company Total has said it would like
to explore for shale in the country.
The government's director of oil and gas licensing and
exploration, Simon Toole, told reporters oil and gas majors as
well as smaller firms had declared interest in the new round.
The industry welcomed the government's assessment.
"Having the regulatory process written in one place is
extremely helpful and underlines the extensive nature of
regulation of oil and gas exploration in this country, which is
among the most comprehensive in the world," said Ken Cronin,
chief executive of the UK Onshore Operators Group.
In the United States, the discovery of shale gas has
transformed the energy market and helped bring down prices for
consumers.
Britain is one of the only European countries actively
supporting the development of shale gas, along with nations in
eastern Europe such as Lithuania and Poland.
The British government has offered a tax incentive scheme to
developers of shale gas in Britain.