By Nina Chestney
LONDON, March 25 Britain needs a new regulator
for onshore underground energy and shale gas companies must
engage with local communities more effectively before a UK shale
gas industry can be developed, a task force examining the sector
said on Wednesday.
Several companies plan to explore for shale gas in Britain
using hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, which injects
water, sand and chemicals into rocks to release hydrocarbons.
However, there is considerable local opposition to the
process due to concerns about noise and environmental damage.
The Task Force on Shale Gas was set up last year to examine
the risks and benefits of shale gas extraction and says it is
independent of its funders -- Cuadrilla Resources, Centrica
, Total, Weir Group, Dow Chemical
and GDF Suez E&P UK.
It published an interim report on Wednesday looking at local
engagement, planning and regulation issues. There will be three
more reports this year covering environment, climate change and
economics before final conclusions next year.
The report recommended that a new regulator for onshore
underground energy, which includes shale oil and gas, should be
created to take over responsibilities currently split between
various agencies and government departments.
"We believe the creation of a new, bespoke regulator for
onshore underground energy would command more public confidence
for ensuring proper monitoring and regulation of any proposed
shale gas industry," said Chris Smith, chair of the Task Force
on Shale Gas and former chair of the Environment Agency.
The regulator should carry out independent monitoring of
shale gas sites and members of the community should be able to
participate to verify the process.
It could take two to three years for a regulator to be
established. In the meantime, the existing regulatory system
should be able to cope with the number of planning applications
in the pipeline, Smith said.
"We are very unlikely to see huge expansion very rapidly,"
he told journalists ahead of the report's launch.
Public engagement is the biggest obstacles to shale gas
development in Britain and the most frequent concern in local
communities is about noise and traffic impacts from fracking.
"Some of the early examples of community engagement were
less than perfect. (Operators) are trying to do better by giving
more information to local communities but we believe they could
go further," Smith said.
"Provided that operators approach with the right degree of
care, community engagement and all proper regulatory provisions
are in place, they stand a better chance of getting things off
the ground than they do at the moment," he said.
