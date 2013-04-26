LONDON, April 26 British shale gas explorer IGas Energy said on Friday it will drill two more wells in north west England this year that will help it update estimates of how much could be in place.

The discovery of abundant shale gas has already transformed the U.S. energy market and Britain hopes it too may have enough to reduce its growing dependence on gas imports.

"IGas (...) today confirms its plans to drill two further wells commencing this year to further appraise the significant potential resources it has in the Bowland Shale," the company said in a statement.

IGas is building a model of its Bowland Shale reservoir using seismic analysis to better understand how much gas the area contains.

In December 2012, Britain lifted an 18-month ban on shale gas fracking imposed after a series of earth tremors were measured near a shale gas exploration site owned by IGas competitor Cuadrilla Resources.

British lawmakers on Friday criticised the government for unnecessarily delaying the development of shale gas and urged it to encourage companies to speed up work on shale gas estimates.

Since the ban was lifted, developers are forced to operate under tighter seismic monitoring rules but the government's go-ahead sparked speculation about large oil and gas companies partnering with UK shale gas firms.

IGas told Reuters earlier this year it had received interest from some of the oil industry's biggest names and that a partnership deal would be signed in the foruth quarter of 2013 or early 2014.

IGas owns hydrocarbon extraction licences in north Wales and north England covering an area of around 1,252 square kilometres.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) estimates Britain's onshore shale reserves at 5.3 trillion cubic feet (150 billion cubic metres) - enough to meet its gas consumption for one and a half years.

However Cuadrilla Resources, the only company to have tested shale gas in Britain to date, put that reserves figure as high as 200 trillion cubic feet.

The government is expected to publish updated shale gas reserve estimates before the summer.