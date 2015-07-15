* British PM Cameron says still wants shale gas to go ahead
* Government, industry have met to discuss shale gas
* Cuadrilla considering appeal against permit rejections
By Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, July 15 Pressure is mounting on
Britain's pro-shale government to make changes to the planning
system after local politicians rejected two projects that could
have become Britain's first shale gas producing wells.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who has promised to go "all
out for shale", said he respected the planning process but still
wanted shale gas to go ahead.
His quest to replicate at least a small slice of the United
States' success in bringing down energy prices with the help of
shale gas is now looking bleaker than ever. In order to save his
dream, Cameron has to reform the planning system to give the
government the final say in approving new projects, legal
experts and industry representatives said.
Discussions have already taken place between the government
and shale gas developers in which industry representatives have
urged politicians to adjust policies, industry sources said.
"Government just needs to step up. They can't sit back and
say 'we support this industry' but have a process in place which
is clearly not working," said David Messina, managing director
of Hutton Energy, an oil and gas explorer that has submitted
bids for new shale gas licences in Britain.
A spokesman for the Department for Communities and Local
Government said the government was looking to make improvements
to the planning system, such as simplifying rules for
exploratory boreholes to analyse groundwater levels.
A small group of local government politicians in a town near
Blackpool on England's northwest coast stunned the energy
industry late last month when they refused planning permission
for a Cuadrilla Resources shale gas project, ignoring legal and
technical advice.
"This is clearly a very important decision and a major
setback for the shale industry," said Michael Pocock, planning
lawyer at law firm Pinsent Masons.
Only one shale gas well in Britain has been hydraulically
fractured, also referred to as fracking, and was later
abandoned. Since then, only three shale gas fracking
applications have been made, two by Cuadrilla, which have now
been refused, and one by energy company Third Energy.
In contrast, 45,000 shale oil and gas wells were drilled in
the United States in 2013 alone, according to the American
Petroleum Institute.
Fracking has drawn vocal opposition in Britain from
anti-fossil fuel campaigners and local residents, some
protesting against the environmental threats posed by fracking
fluids and others against the prospect of their house prices
sliding.
The councillors rejected Cuadrilla's applications on the
grounds of the projects' visual and traffic impact.
Cuadrilla can now appeal against the decisions, a process
that would take at least eight months, according to a planning
lawyer, but which could ultimately mean the permit is approved
because the central government could intervene. Cuadrilla said
it was still considering how to proceed.
For the long term, Cameron has a number of options that
could remove the hurdles which have so far stood in the way,
including giving shale gas a special status that would let the
government grant planning consents.
His decision to push forward shale gas development stands in
contrast to opposition in other European countries, such as
Germany, France and the Netherlands whose governments have
banned the use of fracking technology, at least temporarily.
Planning approvals for a number of so-called nationally
significant energy infrastructure projects, including nuclear
power plants, airports or water supply sites, are given directly
by the central government, but shale gas does not currently
belong in this category.
Shale gas developers are desperate for a change to those
rules, fearing if nothing changes their projects are seriously
jeopardised.
"If the government genuinely perceives it (shale gas) as
strategically important energy resource, they need to make the
planning process more efficient," said Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman
of Swiss chemicals company INEOS that has pledged to invest $1
billion in British shale gas development.
