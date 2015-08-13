* Communities minister has power to approve shale permits
* Power transferred from local authorities to minister
* Shale gas appeals given priority
By Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney
LONDON, Aug 13 The British government will give
its communities minister the power to directly approve shale gas
permits, removing decision-making from local politicians who
have in the past months blocked the progress of Britain's first
such wells.
In late June, local government officials in northwest
England rejected two applications to carry out hydraulic
fracturing, known as fracking, saying the projects would be too
noisy and blight the landscape.
New rules, applicable immediately, will allow government
intervention to approve or reject permits and will also mean
appeals involving shale gas projects will be given priority.
Shale gas developer Cuadrilla Resources, whose applications
were rejected in June, has already decided to appeal against its
permit refusals.
Delays to the planning process had been too long, Secretary
of State for Energy and Climate Change Amber Rudd told BBC TV on
Thursday.
"Local authorities are still going to be very much involved,
but the Secretary for State for communities and local government
will now have a increased role in making sure they stick to the
planning timetable," she added.
The government also said it would present proposals later
this year to create a sovereign wealth fund from returns
generated from shale gas production.
Shale developer IGas Energy said the move gave
clarity on the timetable for determining planning decisions for
shale oil and gas exploration.
Pro-business groups also welcomed the decision, saying it
would help get shale gas projects up and running.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and the government has been
supportive of developing these reserves to counter declining
North Sea oil and gas output.
However, progress has been slow because of opposition by
local residents and environmental campaigners. Some are
concerned about groundwater contamination from chemicals used in
the process, while others fear the potential impact on property
prices or tourism.
Some environmental groups said the government's decision
would shut out local communities from crucial decisions.
The government has treated onshore wind power differently.
In May, it said it plans to transfer consenting power for large
onshore wind from the energy minister to local planning
authorities in England.
Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for Energy and Climate
Change, Caroline Flint, said this showed the government was
"clearly guilty of double standards".
