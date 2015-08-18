* Britain offers 27 onshore oil and gas blocks
* Many EU countries have banned shale gas fracking
* Licence offers follow planning rule changes made last week
By Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Aug 18 Britain offered shale gas
exploration licences for the first time in seven years on
Tuesday, awarding new sites to companies including IGas
and France's GDF Suez.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to go "all out for
shale", hoping it will help reduce dependence on energy imports
and generate additional tax revenue, despite opposition from
environmental campaigners.
Many other European countries, including France and Germany,
have banned the use of shale gas hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, due to environmental concerns. Britain is estimated to
have decades worth of gas needs underground but so far has no
shale gas producing wells.
All of the new licensing blocks are in England as
parliaments in Wales and Scotland have imposed moratoriums on
fracking due to the public's environmental concerns.
The new licensing round, delayed since the start of the
year, offered 27 new shale gas and conventional exploration
blocks and attracted 95 applications from 47 companies, the
government said, showing developers are still interested in
exploring for the unconventional fuel in Britain.
The government also offered new blocks on Tuesday to
explorers Egdon Resources and Cuadrilla Resources, as
well as Swiss chemicals company INEOS.
"We are keen to move quickly to evaluate the potential of
this resource, and determine if we can economically produce gas
from our licenses," said Gary Haywood, chief executive of INEOS
Shale, in a statement.
The licences, around half of which relate to conventional
oil and gas drilling, will be formally awarded once further
assessments are carried out on a second tranche of 132 blocks
that could be awarded at a later date.
INEOS has applied for shale gas licences in Scotland as part
of a $1 billion investment plan but has so far been unable to
proceed due to the moratorium.
However, progress has been slow because of opposition by
local residents and environmental campaigners. Some are
concerned about groundwater contamination from chemicals used in
the hydraulic fracturing -- or fracking -- process, while others
fear the potential impact on property prices or tourism.
Despite these concerns, the government fully supports shale
gas development and Tuesday's licence awards show it intends to
continue pushing it forward.
Last week, it changed planning guidelines to fast-track
applications for fracking after local politicians in northwest
England rejected two Cuadrilla planning permits in June.
Cuadrilla said on Tuesday it would work with the local
communities in its new licence areas from the start.
