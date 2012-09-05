* Shale gas could bring economic activity, jobs-minister
* Shale gas has ended U.S. dependence on "dictatorial
regimes"
* New energy minister says wind power increases energy bills
LONDON, Sept 5 Britain sent a clear signal of
support to its oil and gas industry when it named an advocate of
shale gas fracking as environment minister and a wind farm
sceptic as energy minister.
The appointments in Prime Minister David Cameron's
ministerial reshuffle on Tuesday mark a departure from his
pledge to run Britain's greenest government, in favour of the
fossil fuel sector that generates billions of pounds in tax
revenue.
"There is a shift away from greener ministers in posts
towards less green ministers and I think that's serious," Alan
Whitehead, a member of the Energy and Climate Change Select
Committee, said during an industry event on Tuesday.
The UK government last year put a brake on the development
of shale gas extraction due to environmental concerns after it
triggered two small earthquakes near Blackpool.
But Owen Paterson, a member of Cameron's Conservative Party
who was appointed Environment Secretary in the reshuffle, has
hailed the potential economic benefits of shale gas, a message
likely to sway the country's decision in favour of the drilling
method.
"If developed safely and responsibly, shale gas could
generate massive economic activity and a wealth of new jobs,"
Paterson said in May, when he was Secretary of State for
Northern Ireland.
He said huge shale gas deposits in Northern Ireland could be
exploitable, adding that discoveries in the United States had
shrunk its gas price to a quarter of British levels.
"(Shale gas) has also ended America's dependence on
unreliable and dictatorial regimes," he said.
The decision on whether Britain will resume shale gas
fracking, a method of drilling through shale deposits to
retrieve gas by injecting liquids and chemical, is in the hands
of the energy ministry, but support from the Department for
Environment could speed up a decision.
NEW ENERGY MINISTER
John Hayes replaced Charles Hendry as Energy Minister in the
reshuffle.
In his final media interview as Energy Minister, Hendry said
a decision on shale gas was not imminent, but that Britain could
not ignore its impact on the U.S. energy market.
Hayes has been a vocal opponent of wind farms, a technology
the government regards as key to meeting climate change goals.
"Such tall structures will have a detrimental impact on the
quality of life for local residents, the attractiveness of the
area and its potential for tourism," Hayes said at a local
council meeting, reflecting the views of his constituents
campaigning against the construction of a wind farm.
He said wind farms would always be backed up by conventional
power plants because of their unreliability and that they had a
detrimental impact on wildlife.
"Wind power (considerably) increases the average household
energy bills as the profit-hungry energy companies continue to
chase the taxpayer funded subsidies and credits," the new Energy
Minister said.