LONDON, March 11 Britain's energy ministry has appointed an expert on offshore wind to lead its newly established shale gas office, the government said on Monday.

Duarte Figueira, who was head of offshore renewables at the energy ministry for five years, will start his position at the helm of the Office for Unconventional Gas and Oil on March 18.

The creation of the new office was announced in December and aims to simplify regulation of the unconventional gas sector which the government says could reduce Britain's dependency on imports.

Since April 2012, Figueira has been working as Head of Strategy in the offshore wind business of French oil and gas services company Technip on a secondment from the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).

"Duarte Figueira is coming back to DECC following a year-long secondment to Technip, where he has been working on offshore wind issues," a spokesman for DECC said.

He previously worked at government departments on compliance with nuclear weapon obligations and to promote UK infrastructure companies abroad, his profile on professional networking site LinkedIn showed.