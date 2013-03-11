LONDON, March 11 Britain's energy ministry has
appointed an expert on offshore wind to lead its newly
established shale gas office, the government said on Monday.
Duarte Figueira, who was head of offshore renewables at the
energy ministry for five years, will start his position at the
helm of the Office for Unconventional Gas and Oil on March 18.
The creation of the new office was announced in December and
aims to simplify regulation of the unconventional gas sector
which the government says could reduce Britain's dependency on
imports.
Since April 2012, Figueira has been working as Head of
Strategy in the offshore wind business of French oil and gas
services company Technip on a secondment from the
Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
"Duarte Figueira is coming back to DECC following a
year-long secondment to Technip, where he has been working on
offshore wind issues," a spokesman for DECC said.
He previously worked at government departments on compliance
with nuclear weapon obligations and to promote UK infrastructure
companies abroad, his profile on professional networking site
LinkedIn showed.