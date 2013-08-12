* Fracking could cut bills, create jobs - Cameron
* Risks angering rural supporters, environmentalists
* Protests have hit ruling party heartland
LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's Prime Minister David
Cameron has given his unequivocal backing to the divisive
"fracking" process used to extract shale gas from rocks, risking
angering his party's supporters from more rural areas.
Britain is thought to have major shale gas reserves which
could help reverse a rising dependency on energy imports, but
the energy industry is having to tread carefully to reassure a
sceptical public and vocal environmental lobby.
Fracking for shale gas could help reduce energy bills,
create jobs and provide extra funds for communities where the
resource is found, Cameron wrote in an editorial in Britain's
Daily Telegraph newspaper on Monday.
"If we don't back this technology, we will miss a massive
opportunity to help families with their bills and make our
country more competitive," the leader of the governing
Conservative Party wrote.
Hydraulic fracturing or fracking retrieves gas and oil
trapped in tight layered rock formations by injecting
high-pressure water, sand and chemicals.
Critics say it can trigger small earthquakes, pollute the
water supply and spoil pristine parts of the countryside.
Protesters have been active at one drilling site in
Balcombe, West Sussex, in a constituency in the Conservative
party's traditional southern heartland.
Cameron said he supported fracking in both the north and
south of the country, dismissing recent suggestions by a
lawmaker that the process could be confined to less populous and
remote areas in the north.
Cameron argued fracking was safe and, if it was properly
regulated, there was no evidence it would contaminate water
supplies or cause environmental damage.