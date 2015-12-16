LONDON Dec 16 British lawmakers on Wednesday
voted in favour of the use of fracking to extract shale gas
under national parks, weakening a decision against fracking in
national parks made earlier this year and giving shale gas
explorers access to more resources.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of gas
trapped in underground shale rocks and Prime Minister Cameron
has pledged to go all-out to extract these reserves, to help
offset declining North Sea oil and gas output.
But the use of fracking, a process whereby water, sand and
chemicals are injected to open up the shale rocks and release
the trapped gas is opposed by environmental campaigners.
Britain imposed a ban on fracking inside national parks in
January under the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition
government, in a concession to the opposition Labour Party which
had called for tighter controls to be written into law.
Policymakers, who supported the rule change with a slim
37-vote margin, decided to loosen this rule on Wednesday by
allowing shale gas explorers to undertake fracking at least
1,200 metres below the surface in national parks.
The vote, which was held without a parliamentary debate, did
not change a policy that bans fracking inside national parks.
Shale gas drillers will now be allowed to drill horizontally
into desposits situated underneath national parks but shale gas
wellheads must be located outside the protected zones.
Britain's opposition Labour Party said the government was
rushing through shale gas policy and expressed concerns over the
lack of parliamentary discussion on the issue.
"Rather than addressing public concerns over fracking
ministers are using a parliamentary backdoor to put through
these weak regulations without a proper debate," said Lisa
Nandy, Labour's shadow energy and climate secretary.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and William James; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)