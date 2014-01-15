LONDON Jan 15 Nearly half of Britons polled in
a study said they would be unhappy to have shale gas fracking
carried out within 10 miles of their home.
The government is actively supporting the development of
shale gas, an uncoventional fossil fuel extracted by blasting
chemicals, sand and water into rock formations, a method also
known as fracking.
The government is counting on shale gas production to help
it reduce import dependency, but the technology has seen fierce
opposition from green activists and local residents who claim it
damages the environment.
The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) poll showed
just 14 percent of 2,000 Britons asked were happy to have shale
gas exploration close to their homes and that 47 percent were
not happy.
As many as 30 percent said they had no understanding of what
fracking was.
"Building trust between government, industry and communities
is essential if we wish to make use of this technique in shale
rocks under the UK," said Tim Fox, head of energy and
environment at the institution.
The government has announced community incentives to boost
shale gas support, such as a 100,000-pound compensation package
and a community fund made up of a percentage of the revenue from
drilled wells.
