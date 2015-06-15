LONDON, June 15 Shale gas firm Cuadrilla
Resources received a boost in its plan to start fracking in
north west England on Monday when local government recommended
that its application to construct up to four exploration wells
should be granted.
The company's project at Preston New Road near Blackpool
could become Britain's first shale gas production wells, and
could lead a drive to develop the unconventional resource as
Britain's North Sea gas and oil production declines.
The council, however, recommended another application for a
nearby site at Roseacre Wood should not be granted because of
the impact on local roads.
The applications will be discussed further at Lancashire
County Council meetings next week, where a final decision will
be made.
Obtaining planning permits has been the biggest obstacle to
shale gas developments, and the applications by Cuadrilla have
been held up for months.
Shale gas fracking is opposed by environmentalists, who
claim the method of blasting water and chemicals at rock
formations to release trapped gas can contaminate ground water
and cause earth tremors.
As well as Cuadrilla, AIM-listed company IGas Energy
has had plans to start fracking in the area.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)