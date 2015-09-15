* CCS industry needs to develop alongside shale
* Shale gas production unlikely for 4-5 years
* Pilot study needed to check emissions
LONDON, Sept 16 Britain should use revenues from
the shale gas industry to help fund the development of projects
that capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them
underground, a shale gas industry-funded task force said on
Wednesday.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and Prime Minister David
Cameron has promised to go "all out for shale", hoping it will
help reduce dependence on energy imports and generate additional
tax revenue.
But if Britain forges ahead with shale development it will
need to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) to make sure it
can still meet emission reduction targets, the report by the
Task Force on Shale Gas said.
"If a shale gas industry begins to develop at scale, CCS
(carbon capture and storage) will become essential, and a CCS
industry should be developed and grown concurrently," it said.
CCS technology has so far failed to live up to early hopes
of wide adoption to slow climate change.
After many years of research, Saskatchewan Power opened the
world's first coal-fired power plant retrofitted with CCS last
year, but European utilities have struggled.
Chris Smith, chair of the task force, said it will take 4-5
years before any shale gas is extracted and that by then CCS
technology should have progressed.
Britain's government has committed one billion pounds for
two CCS projects, one on a gas plant and one on a coal plant.
The gas project, being developed by Shell and SSE
in Peterhead, Scotland, could be up and running by the
end of the decade.
The report also said pilot studies should be set up to get a
full picture of how many emissions are generated during the
extraction process.
Hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, which injects
water, sand and chemicals into rocks to release hydrocarbons, is
used to release the shale gas from rock formations.
Studies have shown than methane, which is a powerful
greenhouse gas, can leak from fracking wells.
The report said a so called "green completion process"
should be mandatory on all fracking wells to capture the
methane.
The task force was set up last year to examine the risks and
benefits of shale gas extraction and says it is independent of
its funders -- Cuadrilla, Centrica, Total,
Weir Group, Dow Chemical and GDF Suez E&P
UK.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)