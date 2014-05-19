* Plans for Preston New Road site to be submitted this month
* Plans for second exploration site to be submitted later
* Cuadrilla says had extensive consultations with public
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, May 19 British shale gas firm Cuadrilla
Resources will submit plans this month to hydraulically fracture
up to four exploration wells in Lancashire, northwest England,
the firm said on Monday.
Cuadrilla will apply for permission before the end of May
from Lancashire County Council to drill, hydraulically fracture
and test the flow of gas from up to four exploration wells at
its site at Preston New Road.
The council could take up to 16 weeks to approve the plans.
Cuadrilla will also ask for permission to install a network
of seismic monitoring stations in a 4-kilometre radius of the
proposed exploration site.
It will also submit a separate planning application for a
second proposed exploration site at Roseacre Wood a few weeks
after the Preston New Road application, the company said.
Shale gas is natural gas trapped in dense rock formations.
The process of fracking, in which water and chemicals are pumped
deep underground to break open the rocks, has led to fears it
could cause earthquakes and contaminate drinking water.
Cuadrilla has faced opposition from environmental protesters
who hindered the firm's drilling plans in the village of
Balcombe, south England, last year.
"We have undertaken extensive consultation and engagement
with the local communities on these applications and have
listened carefully to what people have told us," Cuadrilla chief
executive Francis Egan said in a statement.
Britain, Europe's largest gas consumer, hopes to follow the
United States into energy independence by exploiting shale gas.
Its gas imports have already surpassed falling domestic North
Sea production, leaving it dependent on foreign suppliers.
Britain's largest shale gas company is IGas, which
announced an acquisition of rival Dart Energy earlier
this month, giving it access to more than 1 million acres of
shale.
Last week, oil and gas explorer Egdon Resources
announced a takeover offer for Alkane Energy's shale
gas assets to make it Britain's second-largest shale gas
company.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)