LONDON Feb 13 Western Europe's tallest
skyscraper, the Shard, built by Qatar's royal family, is now 50
percent let a year after its opening - a sign, analysts say, of
an improving office rental market.
Six new tenants mean that eight of 26 floors of offices in
the tapering glass tower will be occupied this year, the Shard's
real estate managers said on Thursday. Its 13 floors of
apartments have yet to be offered to potential residents.
Designed by architect Renzo Piano, its 72 habitable storeys
house six companies including Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera
and the world's largest hospital group, Hospital Corporation of
America.
New York-based investment bank Duff & Phelps, an
intellectual property law firm, a venture capital group and an
energy company are the other tenants.
It stands beside by a smaller office block called The Place,
also designed by Piano, which will host media tycoon Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp.
Restaurants Oblix, Aqua Shard and Hutong moved into the
tower last summer, and its top floors are reserved for visitors
who can pay 30 pounds ($50) to see the highest view of London.
From May, the Shangri-La Hotel will occupy floors 34 to 52.
The elongated pyramid competes for business with other
skyscrapers such as the "Walkie Talkie" and the "Cheese Grater",
nicknamed for the silhouettes they cast on the skyline.
Although developer Sellar Property Group has struggled to
attract tenants, Qatar is ploughing on with the expansion of its
London property empire and the 2 billion pound ($3.3 billion)
development project next to London Bridge station.
Only last month it announced plans to build a 27-storey
residential tower next to the Shard.