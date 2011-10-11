LONDON Oct 11 Britons are cutting back on
groceries as their disposable incomes are squeezed, and there is
little prospect of conditions getting easier anytime soon, some
of the country's top retailers warned on Tuesday.
"I don't think I've ever seen consumers squeezed so much,"
Peter Marks, chief executive of the Co-Operative Group, told the
annual conference of grocery industry group IGD.
"Normally food sales are pretty robust. For the first time
that I've witnessed we're actually seeing ... the consumer
spending less on food because they can't afford to spend what
they normally do," he said.
Household incomes in Britain are under pressure from rising
prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.
"The government is running out of economic levers to pull,"
Marks said, noting that interest rates were already at record
lows and the country needed to reduce its deficit.
"We are going to have to grit our teeth and I think all
businesses are going to have to get used to this as pretty much
the norm for the next few years," he added.
Market researchers Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday grocery
sales in Britain rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks
to Oct. 2. But with grocery prices rising 5.7 percent, that
suggests shoppers are cutting back.
"The gap between inflation and growth has become a major
feature of the grocery market as shoppers trade down to cheaper
products and retailers strive to convince consumers they are
combating inflation," Kantar Worldpanel said, pointing to
soaring sales at hard discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, said last month
it was investing 500 million pounds ($784 million) in cutting
prices of staple products like milk and carrots in a bid to
kickstart demand and stem market share losses.
Last week, it warned that would lead to flat profits in
Britain in the second half of its fiscal year.
"Sometimes you have to put aside just the pursuit of profit
in the market in order to get back in tune with the nation,"
Tesco chief executive Phil Clarke told the conference, adding UK
retail conditions were the toughest for decades.
Dalton Philips, chief executive of Wm Morrison Supermarkets
, said there was a new professionalism in the way
consumers were shopping, as they compare prices online and swap
money-saving tips on social networks.
"It used to be time is money. Now it's time saves you
money," he said.
Philips said retailers needed to work harder to capture the
interest of shoppers, and highlighted the launch of Morrisons
new "M Kitchen" range of own-brand ready meals which he hopes
will tap a trend among shoppers to treat themselves at home as
they cut back on restaurant meals.
But delegates at the conference underscored the challenges
of innovating at a time when their businesses are struggling.
A majority of respondents in an audience poll said they had
cut back spending on research and development.
($1 = 0.638 British Pounds)
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)