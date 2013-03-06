LONDON, March 6 Britain's short-term lenders
will face tougher rules on how they advertise as part of new
measures to prevent borrowers being taken advantage of when they
are in financial need, the government will say on Wednesday.
So-called payday lenders could face limitations on the
number of television advertisements they can place in an hour
and the times they can advertise and will be forced to make sure
their annual interest rates are properly displayed.
The industry will be told to ensure its advertising does not
lure consumers into taking out payday loans which are not right
for them, government sources said.
The government will also signal that Britain's new financial
watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, is to be given "new
powers and real teeth" to enforce the rules which could come
into effect in April next year, the sources said.
Payday lenders offer short-term loans, which are intended to
be paid back when borrowers receive their wages.
Britons have increasingly turned to these loans as the
economy struggles to recover from recession and mainstream banks
have tightened their criteria for granting short-term credit.
Britain's consumer watchdog will on Wednesday publish the
results of its investigations into how well such lenders comply
with the law.
The Office of Fair Trading said last November it was
investigating several payday lenders over aggressive debt
collection and expressed concern about poor practices within the
sector.
Wonga, which offers individuals short-term loans of up to
1,000 pounds ($1,500), more than trebled its earnings last year.
Like other payday lenders, it has faced criticism that its
annual percentage rate (APR), listed on Wonga.com at 4,214
percent, takes advantage of the financially vulnerable.