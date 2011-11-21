LONDON Nov 21 Britain's Attorney General was given the go-ahead on Monday to launch contempt of court proceedings against Sky News for being too quick to report the release last year of a British couple kidnapped by Somali pirates.

Paul and Rachel Chandler were freed in Somalia on Nov 14, 2010, more than a year after they were seized aboard their yacht near the Seychelles archipelago.

To protect them during their captivity, the British Foreign Office had obtained an injunction banning news organisations from releasing any information about them until they were freed and had reached a "place of safety" out of Somalia.

Sky was one of the first news outlets to report the couple's release, and the government says the channel violated the order because the pair were not yet out of harm's way when it broke the news.

Sky is the news channel of satellite broadcaster BSkyB's , part owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

Lord Justice Martin Moore-Bick, sitting at the High Court, said: "We are satisfied this is a proper case for the Attorney General to be allowed to pursue the matter," according to the Press Association.

Sky, which was not represented at the brief hearing, said it had "scrupulously observed" the terms of the injunction and had "followed the spirit, if not the letter" of the order.

Journalistic practices are under intense scrutiny in Britain following a scandal at News Corp's now-closed News of the World tabloid, in which people working for the paper illegally listened to phone messages to unearth stories.

Murdoch's News Corp failed in its bid to buy the share of BSkyB it did not already own in the summer, as politicians turned against the firm.

Earlier on Monday, BSkyB said it had appointed external lawyers to review the emails of some of its most successful journalists to check that there were no signs of illegal newsgathering. (Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi)