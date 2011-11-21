(Adds details)
LONDON Nov 21 Britain's Attorney General
was given the go-ahead on Monday to launch contempt of court
proceedings against British televison broadcaster BSkyB's
Sky News for being too quick to report the release last
year of a British couple kidnapped by Somali pirates.
Paul and Rachel Chandler were freed in Somalia on Nov. 14,
2010, more than a year after they were seized aboard their yacht
near the Seychelles archipelago.
To protect them during their captivity, the British Foreign
Office had obtained an injunction banning news organisations
from releasing any information about them until they were freed
and had reached a "place of safety" out of Somalia.
Sky, which is partly owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
, was one of the first news outlets to report the
couple's release, and the government says the rolling news
channel violated the order because the pair were not yet out of
harm's way when it broke the news.
Lord Justice Martin Moore-Bick, sitting at the High Court,
said: "We are satisfied this is a proper case for the Attorney
General to be allowed to pursue the matter," according to the
Press Association.
Sky, which was not represented at the brief hearing, said it
had "scrupulously observed" the terms of the injunction and had
"followed the spirit, if not the letter" of the order.
Journalistic practices are under intense scrutiny in Britain
following a scandal at the now-closed News of the World
newspaper over journalists illegally listening to phone
messages, which also sunk News Corp's bid to take full
ownership of BSkyB.
The scandal has led to an inquiry into media practices and
ethics, headed by judge Brian Leveson, which could result in a
shake-up of the current system of self-regulation or tighter
media rules.
Appearing before the hearing on Monday were the parents of
murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler. The disclosure in July that
messages left on her phone had been hacked disgusted the nation
and was the tipping point in the long-running
scandal.
Others appearing before the hearing include actor Hugh Grant
and "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling.
News Corp put on hold its bid to buy the 61 percent share of
BSkyB it did not already own in the summer, as politicians
turned against the media mogul for his handling of the scandal
which damaged the value and reputation of the company.
Earlier on Monday BSkyB said it had appointed external
lawyers to review the emails of some of its most successful
journalists to check that there were no signs of illegal
newsgathering.
Earlier this month BSkyB's independent directors unanimously
backed James Murdoch as chairman in a letter addressing
shareholders' concerns about his suitability following the
phone-hacking scandal, since he was also chairman of News Corp's
British newspaper arm News International.
Two appearances before British lawmakers had raised
questions about Murdoch's integrity and his ability to continue
to be effective in his role at BSkyB.
But the independent directors said Murdoch had done a "first
class job" in leading an effective board.
BSkyB will hold its annual meeting on Nov. 29.
