By Estelle Shirbon
| LONDON, Sept 2
LONDON, Sept 2 A London skyscraper that made
headlines for reflecting sunlight at an intensity that melted
parts of a Jaguar car in the street below has been awarded the
annual Carbuncle Cup that highlights perceived architectural
horrors.
Officially called 20 Fenchurch Street, the 37-storey office
tower in the City of London financial district was nicknamed the
Walkie Talkie due to its curved shape before the car-melting
incident in 2013 spawned a new moniker, the Walkie Scorchie.
Organised by Business Design magazine, the Carbuncle Cup is
awarded by a panel of architecture critics who take into account
comments sent in by readers. This year's prize went to the
Walkie Scorchie by a unanimous decision of the judges.
One of them, Ike Ijeh, said City of London planners were as
much to blame for approving what he described as "a gratuitous
glass gargoyle graffitied onto the skyline of London" as the
building's renowned Uruguayan architect, Rafael Vinoly.
"If anything summarises what makes a building a Carbuncle,
this is it," Ijeh wrote in an article on Business Design's
website.
Judges complained that the top-heavy building, whose upper
floors are bigger than its base thanks to its unusual flared
design, was an eyesore.
Then there was the problem with the south-facing concave
facade, which, while unfinished, concentrated the sun's rays so
that it warped the wing mirror, panels and badge on a Jaguar
parked down below.
Local business owners reported carpet burns and paint damage
to their shops while TV crews filmed an egg being fried in the
reflected sun beams. The facade was later fitted with horizontal
fins to diffuse the sun's rays.
Building Design also reported that there had been complaints
about high winds at the building's base, and that the Sky Garden
on top of the building had been criticised as too bland and
failing to match the original design.
The building was developed by a joint venture between
construction and property groups Land Securities and Canary
Wharf Group.
Emails seeking comment from Vinoly's practice and from
Canary Wharf Group were not immediately answered. A spokeswoman
for Land Securities declined to comment.
Launched in 2006 as a humorous counterpart to the
prestigious Stirling Prize for good architecture, the Carbuncle
Cup has been awarded to a variety of projects across Britain.
Past winners range from a ferry terminal in Liverpool to a
media complex in Salford, near Manchester, to the renovation of
the Cutty Sark ship in London.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)