LONDON Dec 3 Britain vowed on Tuesday to step
up its fight against modern-day slavery, warning that the
discovery last month of three women imprisoned for 30 years in
horrific conditions in London was just the tip of the iceberg.
Home Secretary Theresa May said police last week rescued a
further 17 people in Leeds, northern England, mainly Slovakians,
who were living in poor housing with no access to local support
services while forced to work long hours for little or no pay.
Speaking at an international women's rights conference, she
said there had never been a more urgent need to tackle modern
slavery which can include human trafficking, forced labour and
marriage, sexual exploitation and domestic servitude.
"We all know that there are countless more examples of this
hidden crime at this very second, in this very country," May
told the second annual Trust Women conference, organised by the
Thomson Reuters Foundation and International New York Times.
"This is simply unacceptable in modern day Britain."
May said it was impossible to know the true scale of modern
slavery in the UK or other countries as it was a hidden crime
and many victims suffered in silence, too scared to speak out.
The inaugural global slavery index released by the charity
Walk Free in October estimated there are almost 30 million
people living in slavery, with almost half of those in India.
The index suggested at least 4,400 people were enslaved in
Britain with May adding the number of potential victims reported
last year to Britain's National Referral Mechanism set up to
identify human trafficking victims rose by 25 percent to 1,200.
May said the British government was introducing a Modern
Slavery Bill that would raise the penalty of anyone convicted to
life imprisonment and create an anti-slavery commissioner.
This would complement a newly-created modern slavery unit
involving police to track down organised trafficking gangs and
lobbying other countries to tight up their anti-slavery laws.
But she said she was determined to do more in the wake of
the rescue of a 69-year-old Malaysian woman, 57-year-old Irish
woman and 30-year-old Briton enslaved in London for 30 years.
A man and woman, aged 73 and 67, were arrested on suspicion
of domestic servitude and immigration offences after the women
were freed but released on bail pending further inquiries.
Investigators said it appeared the two older women had
joined the household when it was part of political "collective"
but they were still piecing together what had happened over the
years.
May announced a review next year to look at what further
steps could be taken and called on companies to be certain they
did not work with suppliers involved in trafficking.
"The steps we're taking will help this country reach the
point where we never ignore this evil, never allow slave masters
and those who look to exploit other women, men and children to
think the UK is a safe place for them to operate in," she said.
Head of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Monique Villa, said
slavery was rampant globally and it was horrific that people
cost as little as 60 pounds ($100) to buy, with some slaves
tattooed with the names of their owners.
"Most of us here today have probably met a modern-day slave
without knowing it. It can be on a bus, in a nail salon, in a
posh hotel. Anywhere. In London, in New York, in Dubai. They
walk among us," Villa told the two-day conference.
(editing by Stephen Addison)