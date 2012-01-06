LONDON Jan 6 British new car sales fell
by 3.7 percent on the year in December to 119,188 vehicles, the
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.
The SMMT said car registrations over 2011 as a whole were
down 4.4 percent on the year at 1.94 million units, slightly
ahead of industry expectations of 1.92 million.
"Weak economic growth will make trading conditions tough in
2012," said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.
"Business and consumer confidence will be the key to a
successful year, so it will be important that government
delivers on its growth strategy and helps to resolve instability
in the euro zone."
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)