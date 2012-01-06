LONDON Jan 6 British new car sales fell by 3.7 percent on the year in December to 119,188 vehicles, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.

The SMMT said car registrations over 2011 as a whole were down 4.4 percent on the year at 1.94 million units, slightly ahead of industry expectations of 1.92 million.

"Weak economic growth will make trading conditions tough in 2012," said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.

"Business and consumer confidence will be the key to a successful year, so it will be important that government delivers on its growth strategy and helps to resolve instability in the euro zone." (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)