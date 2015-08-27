BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON Aug 27 Britain's Foresight Solar Fund Ltd has completed the acquisition of a 35 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Wiltshire, southwest England, taking the company's net portfolio of solar assets to 322 MW.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but the fund said it financed the purchase through 150 million pounds ($232 million) raised from an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in 2013
The fund said it expects to repay this through a long-term debt facility or further equity issues, or a combination of both.
The 34.7 MW Port Farm solar plant connected to the electricity grid in March and has had approval for government support under the so-called Renewable Obligation Certificate scheme. ($1 = 0.6460 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.