LONDON Jan 13 Britain's Appeal Court said on Friday it would reserve to a later date its decision on the government's efforts to reduce solar panel "Feed-in-Tariff" (FIT) subsidies.

The judges said the decision would be announced as soon as possible, although it would be "rather optimistic" to think it could be given by the end of next week, the Press Association reported.

The appeal court is considering the Department of Energy and Climate Change's case against an earlier legal ruling that a planned change to the timing of the subsidy was legally flawed.

In an effort to save money, the government proposed last October to halve FITs for solar plants for projects below 4 kilowatts installed after Dec. 12.

The proposal left Britons wondering how much they would be paid for the surplus electricity generated by their panels and dealt a blow to companies installing them.