* Britain says 9,700-18,700 jobs at risk
* Feed-in-Tariff for solar up to 10 KW at 4.39 p/KWh
* Tariff spending capped at 100 mln pounds a year
* Renewable Obligation to close two years early for solar
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Dec 17 Britain cut more renewable energy
subsidies on Thursday, putting jobs at risk and drawing
criticism for losing credibility in tackling climate change, a
week after the landmark deal in Paris.
Britain's Conservative government has been reining in
spending on all renewables subsidies since it took power in May,
saying the cost of technology has come down sharply and
subsidies should reflect that.
Thursday's cuts came a day after it allowed the use of
fracking to extract shale gas below national parks and protected
areas and as the licenses were awarded for shale oil and gas
extraction.
"Ministers happily take credit for being climate champions
on an international stage while flagrantly undermining the
renewable industry here at home," said Green MP Caroline Lucas.
Britain has made good progress in making electricity
greener, with low-carbon energy accounting for a record 39
percent of electricity generation last year, Amber Rudd,
Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, said in a
written statement to Parliament on Thursday.
The government produced its own impact assessment on the
changes showing they could result in the loss of between 9,700
and 18,700 solar jobs.
"In a world that has just committed to strengthened climate
action in Paris and which sees solar as the future, the UK
government needs to get behind the British solar industry," Paul
Barwell, the head of Britain's Solar Trade Association, said in
a statement.
A parliamentary committee this week warned that Britain
could face the same kind of downturn in the solar industry which
has affected Spain and Italy - which also made significant cuts
to renewables subsides.
ROOFTOP SOLAR
Britain has cut the tariff for domestic-scale solar up to 10
kilowatts in capacity, such as rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV)
installations, to 4.39 pence per kilowatt hour.
Under the old tariffs, solar power up to 4 kilowatts in
capacity was paid at 12.47 pence per kilowatt hour and for 4-50
kilowatts it was 11.30 pence.
It had proposed much steeper cut to 1.63 p/KWh in
consultation in August, but the solar industry lobbied hard for
a more gradual decline.
The government also capped spending on the Feed-in-Tariff
(FiT) scheme at a maximum 100 million pounds ($149 million) a
year for new installations from February next year to April
2019.
Under that scheme, households, businesses or farms which
install low-carbon energy sources such as solar panels or small
wind turbines are paid for the electricity they generate and
unused energy can be sold to electricity suppliers.
Renewable energy companies said the cuts were less drastic
than originally proposed but could would still lead to much less
deployment of solar energy.
"The new measures ... still mean that installing solar
panels will no longer be attractive to British home-owners,"
said Juliet Davenport, chief executive of Good Energy, one of
the largest feed-in-tariff administrators in Britain.
In Thursday's announcement, the government also confirmed it
would close another of its subsidy schemes, the Renewable
Obligation, two years earlier than planned to new solar PV
capacity of 5 megawatts and below from next April.
It said it would introduce a grace period for those
developers who made financial commitments on or before July 22
this year and those who experience delays beyond their control
in connecting to the electricity grid.
Thursday's changes would reduce an overspend by 500 to 600
million pounds, the government said.
($1 = 0.6693 pounds)
