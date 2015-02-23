LONDON Feb 23 Macquarie Infrastructure Debt
Investment Solutions (MIDIS), part of Australian bank Macquarie
Group, said on Monday it has financed a 29-megawatt
solar photovoltaic project in Britain.
The 21.5 million pound ($33.17 million) debt facility is
split into index-linked and fixed-rate tranches and will provide
project owner and asset manager Quercus Assets Selection with 19
years of financing, MIDIS said.
The solar project is located in Pembrokeshire, Wales.
MIDIS invests in infrastructure debt for a range of global
institutional investors. It had raised a total of 979 million
pounds by the end of last year for its UK-inflation linked debt
strategy.
"Increasingly, UK and European sponsors and developers of
renewable energy projects, require innovative solutions to
address their financing requirements," Kit Hamilton, senior vice
president of MIDIS, said in statement.
"We worked closely with Quercus to understand their business
needs, the construction risk and long-dated maturity profile and
look forward to rolling out this solution to other projects in
their pipeline."
($1 = 0.6482 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)