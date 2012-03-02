(Fixes typo in paragraph 11)
* Land and space data to forecast storms threatening GPS
* Massive solar storm could cause $30 billion of damage
By Ethan Bilby
LONDON, March 2 British scientists have
developed a system to help protect navigation and communications
satellites from potentially devastating solar storms, they said
on Friday.
Services spanning everything from mobile phones to
sophisticated weaponry increasingly depend on global positioning
system, or GPS, technology. However damage by a massive burst of
solar energy could knock out GPS satellites and send them
veering into the paths of other craft or scramble their
communications.
Led by a team from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS),
researchers from six European countries will use satellite data
and ground-based measurements of the earth's magnetic field to
forecast changes in radiation. That will allow them to alert
satellite operators of a sudden increase in dangerous particles
and give them time to move the craft out of harm's way, power
them down or fold sensitive wings away.
"For the first time, we can now forecast radiation levels
for a whole range of different orbits, from geo-stationary to
medium earth orbit where there is a tremendous growth in the
number of satellites," said BAS researcher Richard Horne, who
led the project. "Nobody has done that before."
GPS satellites are particularly vulnerable because they
orbit closer to the earth, passing through the Van Allen belt -
a magnetic field that surrounds the planet and a troublesome
source of radiation for satellites at all times.
"We know that the radiation levels there are much higher than
in geostationary orbit, but they're still subject to big changes
and we have a lot less information on those medium earth orbit
locations," Horne told Reuters.
STORM BREWING
The tremendous growth in GPS system satellites from many
countries, including Europe's Galileo, means that monitoring
near-earth space has become increasingly important.
The risk of storms is growing. The 11-year activity cycle of
the sun is set to begin a peak of stormy activity in 2012-13,
making forecasting all the more important.
Though solar radiation can take a day and a half to travel
from the sun to the earth, the new system will still only be
able to give satellite operators a few hours notice of a storm
thanks to data from a relatively distant NASA satellite, 1.3
million km (800,000 miles) out in space.
The price of the 2.54 million euro (3.39 million dollar)
system is tiny compared to the loss of even just one satellite.
A repeat of a "superstorm", like that seen in 1859 would
wreak an estimated $30 billion of damage to satellites alone,
according to government-funded BAS.
In 2003, a geo-magnetic storm caused more than 47 satellites
to go haywire and led to the loss of one satellite valued at
$640 million.
Commercial operators are cagey about just how vulnerable
their satellites are to solar storms, but a spokesman for
Virginia-based satellite manufacturer Orbital Sciences
Corporation said such storms were a well-known concern.
"Space weather of course is a contributing factor to
long-term satellite performance," said spokesman Barron Beneski.
"If there is a new tool that would probably be welcome."
An Orbital satellite attracted attention in 2010 when it
failed and remained unresponsive for months, a malfunction the
company said could have been caused by space weather.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
