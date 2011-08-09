BERLIN Aug 9 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's considers the rating outlook for Britain and France to be stable and does not expect to downgrade them within the next two years, the head of the agency's European sovereign ratings unit said.

German business daily Handelsblatt quoted Moritz Kraemer as saying that while the United States -- recently downgraded by S&P -- had a negative outlook, the two European countries did not.

"We signal the risks we see in the outlook we give," he said. "Accordingly, the U.S. had a negative Creditwatch, and we have a stable outlook for both France and Britain which signals that from today's view we do not expect a downgrade in the next two years." (Writing by Brian Rohan; editing by Patrick Graham)