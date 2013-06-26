* Osborne details 11.5 billion pounds in spending cuts
* But tries to balance pain with investment pledges
By William James
LONDON, June 26 British finance minister George
Osborne unveiled spending cuts on Wednesday to try to tame the
country's big public deficit, but promised to reinvest some of
the money saved to counter criticism of excessive austerity.
In a speech to parliament, interrupted by jibes from
opposition Labour party lawmakers, Osborne spelled out 11.5
billion pounds ($17.8 billion) in cuts for the 2015/16 fiscal
year, including steps to trim the welfare budget.
Tens of thousands of British pensioners living abroad in
warm climates and unemployed foreign jobseekers in Britain
unable to speak English are among those who stand to lose out.
Osborne said the budgets of the justice ministry and local
government department had been cut by a nominal 10 percent, but
said the government planned to spend 3 billion pounds on
affordable housing projects.
The debate over the cuts, which will take effect just weeks
before the general election in 2015, draws the battle lines for
that vote as Labour and the ruling Conservatives try to prove
their economic credentials to the public.
"While recovery from such a deep recession can never be
straightforward, Britain is moving out of intensive care - and
from rescue to recovery," Osborne told parliament.
The Conservatives say they inherited the biggest peacetime
deficit from Labour when they came to power in 2010 and have cut
it by a third. Their favourite line of attack is that Labour can
never be trusted to manage the economy again.
But Labour accuses Prime Minister David Cameron's government
of pushing through too many cuts too quickly, a tactic it says
is stifling growth and delaying a recovery.
It believes in more stimulus, but has been reluctant to
promise to borrow more for fear of being branded irresponsible.
Labour reminded Osborne of his 2010 pledge to eliminate the
budget deficit by 2015.
"The Chancellor (Osborne) spoke for over 50 minutes today,
but not once did he mention the real reason for this spending
review - his comprehensive failure on living standards, growth
and on the deficit," said Ed Balls, Labour's finance spokesman.
"Surely the Chancellor should be taking bold action now to
boost growth this year and next."
Economists said further pain lay ahead as the government
sought to eliminate the deficit by 2017/18. "While today's cuts
will be very painful they're only a precursor to steeper cuts
after the 2015 election," said Matthew Whittaker at the
Resolution Foundation, a thinktank which focuses on issues
facing lower-income Britons.
POLL LEAD
Labour is 10 percent ahead in the polls, but voters rate its
ability to manage the economy lower than the Conservatives.
Labour leader Ed Miliband's party has tried to win back voter
confidence by pledging to stick with the cuts if it wins the
election.
Despite cutting spending aggressively, weak economic growth
and a costly welfare system have frustrated the government's
plan to wipe out a budget deficit of 11.2 percent of GDP.
The loss of Britain's triple-A credit rating and calls from
the International Monetary Fund to defer near-term cuts and
increase infrastructure investment have reflected shifting
international attitudes towards austerity.
"Just as the rest of the world decides up front austerity is
a bad idea, it seems the UK political establishment has agreed
there is no alternative," said Trevor Greetham, asset allocation
director at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
In an effort to stem mounting criticism that sustained
spending cuts were crimping economic growth, Osborne promised a
total of 300 billion pounds of capital spending between now and
2020 - in line with existing budget projections.
A third of the capital spending plans will be detailed in
an announcement on Thursday.
"Investing in new energy capacity, new roads and faster rail
links is critical to our competitiveness," said Terry Scuoler,
of the EEF manufacturers group. "However, to date, the record so
far on delivering major infrastructure projects is woeful."
Labour said the infrastructure plans weren't enough and
called for an extra 10 billion pounds of stimulus spending.
"If he took that action now, that might mean in two years'
time we might not need these appalling cuts that he's pencilling
in," said Chris Leslie, a Labour economics spokesman.
Osborne announced a 9.5 percent cut in the welfare budget on
Wednesday and pledged to introduce a cap on the large proportion
of spending which varies on a year-to-year basis and falls
outside the scope of the spending review.
He said benefit payments would be withheld from jobseekers
refusing to take state-funded English lessons to improve their
language skills to that of a 9-year old - a change affecting
around 100,000 people.
The government also hopes to save 30 million pounds by
abolishing winter fuel payments for pensioners living abroad in
warmer countries such as Spain, Cyprus and Portugal, he said.