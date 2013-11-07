LONDON Nov 7 Britain's enemies are rubbing their hands with glee about former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden's leaks to the media, one of Britain's spy chiefs said on Thursday.

"The leaks from Snowden have been very damaging, they've put our operations at risk. It's clear that our adversaries are rubbing their hands with glee, al Qaeda is lapping it up," John Sawers, the head of MI6, Britain's foreign intelligence service, told parliament.