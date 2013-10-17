* Colombo to host Commonwealth summit despite rights record
* Parliamentary panel: Britain should have been more robust
* Sri Lankan government says criticism is unsubstantiated
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's decision to set aside
worries about Sri Lanka's human rights record and back its
selection as host of a Commonwealth leaders' meeting showed a
lack of principle, a panel of lawmakers said on Thursday.
The Sri Lankan government has faced condemnation of its
rights record, in particular for its final campaign against
separatist ethnic Tamil rebels, an offensive the United Nations
said killed tens of thousands of civilians in 2009.
In a critical report, the British parliament's Foreign
Affairs Committee said the government had opposed Sri Lankan
attempts to host the meeting in 2011 on human rights grounds,
only to support its 2013 bid without seeing evidence of change.
"That approach now appears timid," it said. "The U.K. could
and should have taken a more principled stand ... in the light
of the continuing serious human rights abuses in Sri Lanka."
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has said he will not
attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
Britain's David Cameron will go and has promised to raise the
issue of human rights. ID:nL6N0HZ2IL]
In a statement, the British Foreign Office rejected the
label of "timid and inconsistent", saying it shared the
lawmakers' wish to see substantial and sustainable improvements
in human rights in Sri Lanka.
"The CHOGM meeting will be a spotlight on Sri Lanka and
highlight either progress or its absence," it added.
"The British delegation to CHOGM will see the situation on
the ground in Sri Lanka and deliver a clear message that Sri
Lanka needs to make concrete progress on human rights."
The lawmakers, whose cross-party committee has influence but
no binding powers, said there was scant evidence of progress on
rights in Sri Lanka since the end of the war.
The British government "should have taken a more robust
stand" with its former colony before the November summit in the
capital Colombo, the panel said.
Debating whether Cameron should or should not have boycotted
the meeting is now counter-productive, it added. Leaders of
Commonwealth states - a group of 53 countries, nearly all former
British colonies - meet every two years.
"DISTURBING RECORD"
The panel said the British government was aware of torture
in Sri Lanka and attacks on lawyers, reporters and campaigners.
It also raised concerns over the Sri Lankan government's
failure to support an independent investigation into allegations
of war crimes in the war's final stages.
New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch urged
Commonwealth foreign ministers on Wednesday not to award Sri
Lanka the two-year chairmanship of the Commonwealth as a sign of
concern over human rights.
The Amnesty International rights group said in a statement
diplomats from Commonwealth countries must push Sri Lanka to end
its crackdown on human rights defenders, especially to monitor
and condemn any civil society repression around CHOGM.
"Sri Lanka has a disturbing record of repressing civil
society activism. Its officials have intimidated, threatened and
even attacked human rights defenders around previous
international events," said Polly Truscott, Amnesty
International's deputy Asia-Pacific programme director.
"We are extremely worried about the safety of such activists
around the summit in Colombo in November."
The Commonwealth ministers are to finalise the agenda for
the November summit in a two-day meeting that starts later on
Thursday.
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said last month Sri
Lanka was drifting towards authoritarian rule.
The Sri Lankan government says its rights record has
improved since the war, rejects the criticism as unsubstantiated
and biased, and accuses Western states of waging a vendetta.