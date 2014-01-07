LONDON Jan 7 British energy supplier SSE
will cut its prices in response to a government pledge
to remove some taxes and social charges from bills by the end of
the current financial year, later than most of its rivals, the
company said on Tuesday.
Britain's 'big six' utilities agreed in December they would
pass on savings from a government plan to shift some of its
environmental taxes away from companies in an effort to cut
soaring energy bills in the run up to a 2015 election.
The debate over how much Britons pay to heat and light their
homes has turned into big political issue since Labour leader Ed
Miliband said in September he would freeze consumer bills for 20
months if he wins power.
SSE, the second largest of the six firms, which supply 98
percent of the country's homes, said all its customers will see
a price reduction, but only from Mar. 24.
Centrica's British Gas, E.ON, EDF
and Scottish Power have announced they are
passing on those savings from this month, which equate to about
50 pounds ($82) a year on household energy bills.
"We are cutting the unit rates for customers on our variable
tariffs by an average of 3.5 percent from 24 March 2014," said
SSE's managing director for retail, Will Morris, in a statement.
The remaining 'big six' supplier, RWE npower, is
expected to make an announcement on Wednesday.
Britain's utilities are not obliged to pass on the savings
enabled by the government, but due to growing public outrage
over rising prices they are fully expected to do so.