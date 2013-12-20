LONDON Dec 20 UK power producer SSE will shut down its Ferrybridge and Uskmouth coal-fired power plants by the end of 2023, the company said on Friday.

Both of the power plants will not be fitted with technology to make them more environmentally friendly, an option given under European Union law to curb climate harming emissions from power plants.

The two stations will close either after 17,500 running hours from Jan. 1, 2016 or by the end of 2023, SSE said.