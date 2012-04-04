* SSE selling 100 pct of power it generates on open market

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, April 4 British utility SSE said it was failing to buy on the open market all the electricity it sells to clients, rather than obtaining it via bilateral deals, despite a pledge it made last October to ease government concerns about market competition.

The utility, one of Britain's 'Big Six', vowed to sell 100 percent of the power it generates itself on the open market by the end of March, as well as buying all of the supply it needs to sell on to customers.

But it said other major companies were not making this possible because they were not selling enough of their power for SSE to purchase.

SSE made the pledge in response to criticism by the government and regulator Ofgem that small energy retailers, which do not have their own generation capacity, were failing to gain access to a market dominated by six large utilities.

By encouraging open market transactions rather than opaque dealings between the big companies, the government hopes to throw open the market to the smaller players and bring transparency of prices.

The six are EDF Energy, SSE, Scottish Power , E.ON, RWE npower and Centrica .

"We are trading 100 percent of our generation in the day-ahead market, but we're not able to put in all of our demand (power needed for customers) at the moment because there's not enough people putting (supply) in to that market," a spokeswoman for the utility told Reuters.

She added that SSE was not trading with itself, meaning the utility does not buy back the production it sells in the open market.

Between April and September 2011, SSE generated 21.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity and supplied 24.1 TWh to its customers.

Power exchange N2EX, which offers an open platform for traders to buy and sell short-term electricity, traded 19.6 TWh on its prompt and auction services in all of 2011.

Rival E.ON signed an agreement with the exchange in January to trade 30 percent of its UK-based generation on the day-ahead auction and to buy a matching volume to cover its retail sales.

Ofgem has proposed to force the largest producers to auction off up to a quarter of the electricity they generate to boost competition. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)