(Adds details of ruling, background on doorstep mis-selling)

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON May 4 British utility SSE was fined 1.25 million pounds on Friday by an English court for the mis-selling of energy supply contracts to consumers at their front doors three years ago.

SSE will not challenge the verdict and will pay the fine in full, it said.

"We accept that a company of SSE's standing and with SSE's values should not have found itself in this position and we are very sorry that it did," said Stephen Forbes, SSE's director of sales, marketing and energy services.

SSE stopped selling electricity and gas supply contracts at the doorstep in July 2011 and earmarked 5 million pounds in December to reimburse customers who felt they had been misled into signing a contract with SSE.

SSE was sued by Surrey County Council Trading Standards and in May 2011 was found guilty on two of seven counts for using inappropriate sales aids at the doorstep in 2009.

Five of Britain's 'big six' energy suppliers have also been investigated by the country's energy watchdog, Ofgem, for their doorstep sales practices.

The 'big six' suppliers are: RWE npower, EDF Energy, E.ON, SSE, Centrica and Scottish Power.

Centrica's British Gas is the only company which has not been subject to doorstep investigation by Ofgem.

EDF Energy agreed with the regulator in March it would pay 4.5 million pounds to benefit UK customers and to change some of its sales tactics. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)