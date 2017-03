LONDON, July 31 A fire has broken out at the Ferrybridge coal-fired power plant in West Yorkshire in Britain, operator SSE said on Thursday.

A company spokesman said the blaze was reported at around 2 p.m. local time and fire crews were at the scene.

"As far as we know there is no one injured or trapped," the spokesman said, adding that further details would follow.

The spokesman was unable to say whether electricity generation had been affected.

