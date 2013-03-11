By Christopher Spink
March 11 (IFR) - Standard Chartered expects to
double profit at its wholesale banking division to USD10bn over
the next four years, and is targeting increases of more than
2-1/2 times economic growth in some key markets.
Mike Rees, chief executive of the division, dismissed
concerns about faltering economic growth in some of the bank's
key countries including China, adding that the bank's "golden
triangle" of Africa, the Middle East and Asia was meeting
expectations.
"There is no economic crisis at the moment," Rees told IFR.
"The world economy is OK: Europe may be showing little GDP
growth and the US only about 2%, but China and India can still
grow sustainably at 8% and Africa looks likely to grow between
6% and 7%."
The bank recently opened offices in Myanmar, Mongolia and
Angola, helping to propel wholesale banking revenues up by 9%
last year to USD11.8bn, a new high. Profits dropped by 2% to
USD5.1bn. Trade income rose by 22% to USD2bn, offsetting an 11%
decline in FX to USD1.3bn as margins shrank.
Rees boasted that the bank had increased revenues and
profits every year for the past decade, and that its focus on
emerging market trade flows ought to put it in a good position
to continue that trend as such links between countries
increased.
"We are not complacent, but we are essentially a commercial
bank. It's in our DNA to provide international trading services
and the economy is becoming more and more global," he said. "We
need to remain in the faster growing markets and stay relevant
in the services we provide clients."
New bank rules set in place since the financial crisis five
years ago, and pressures to shrink funding and balance sheets,
have prompted many rivals to reduce overseas operations but Rees
said that StanChart would continue its cross-border focus.
"Banking regulation is forcing most banks to become more
domestic," he said. "Some local banks are becoming more
regional. Look at DBS and CIMB in South-East Asia, Standard Bank
in Africa, and some Middle East and Chinese banks. But compared
with other international players we are much larger: Deutsche
has seven Chinese branches; we have 100 in 25 cities."
The ability to service manufacturers - the bank's largest
customers by assets - seeking to expand overseas by providing
trade finance, foreign exchange, cashflow services and
longer-term finance in the debt and equity markets was behind
Standard Chartered's success, he said.
SECTOR EXPANSION
However, the economy does not stand still and Rees said he
was open to refining the model, saying: "We are constantly
looking to grow certain areas and fill in gaps." Just over a
year ago the bank bought Gryphon Partners Advisory to boost its
mining and metals corporate finance function.
"We see agriculture as a growing area as the population
continues to rise. Transportation and logistics is another
that is likely to grow," said Rees. He indicated that
expansion was likely to be organic, through hiring individuals
rather than acquiring assets.
The shake-out experienced by many major institutions has not
made recruitment easier for the group. Indeed, the new rules
outlined by the European Union potentially limiting variable
remuneration to a maximum of two times basic pay might make this
harder for Rees.
"The legislation will affect us as a European-headquartered
bank. It's certainly a concern for us. Of the 112 staff
potentially affected globally, 92 are based outside the UK," he
said. "But it's too early to tell how it will end up: there's
lots of water to flow under the bridge still."
Group chief executive Peter Sands concurred with this
sentiment when delivering the results last week and did not
explicitly rule out that the bank might consider moving its base
from London to Hong Kong, for example, or to another location.
Last year, Standard Chartered said its bonus pool was
reduced by 7% to USD1.43bn, partly as an impact of the bank's
USD667m settlement with US authorities for breaking sanctions
against Iran and three other countries.
Debt capital markets also performed strongly in 2012, with
income up 46%. Overall capital markets revenue rose by 8% to
USD591m. Corporate finance revenues increased by 19% to
USD2.2bn, helped by a surge of new deals in the structured trade
finance arm.
In particular territories, Malaysia stood out with 27%
income growth in the wholesale bank. Indian revenues fell by 13%
to USD1.15bn due to "subdued business sentiment". Middle Eastern
profit was hit too, principally by impairment provisions.
Rees is more wary of this area than any other. "There are
big issues in the Middle East still with the Arab Spring,
Israeli-Iranian tension and Syria," he said.
"I am less worried about Europe," he added. "The current
crisis is a mere pimple compared with the horrors of the First
and Second World Wars that ravaged Europe. People forget that,
but there is a strong determination in Europe to stop that
happening again."