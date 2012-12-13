NEW YORK Dec 13 Standard & Poor's on Thursday
revised down its sovereign credit outlook for the United
Kingdom's AAA rating to negative from stable citing the
potential for delayed and uneven economic recovery.
S&P said the revision was driven by an expectation that net
general government debt as a percentage of gross domestic
product will continue to rise in 2015 before declining again.
"We are therefore revising our outlook on the unsolicited
long-term ratings on the U.K. to negative, from stable,
reflecting our view of a one-in-three chance that we could lower
the ratings if the U.K.'s economic and fiscal performances
weaken beyond our current expectations," S&P said in a
statement.