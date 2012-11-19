LONDON Nov 19 Britain's statistics office said
on Monday that it would not rule before January on whether the
country's finances will be affected by a change to the handling
of interest on the Bank of England's 375 billion pounds of gilt
holdings.
The change could affect whether finance minister George
Osborne meets politically sensitive debt reduction targets. But
an initial assessment of this in a half-yearly budget update due
on Dec. 5 will be made by the government's budget watchdog,
without a final ruling from the statistics office.
Osborne announced 10 days ago that the BoE would return to
the Treasury some 35 billion pounds of interest paid on these
gilts, bought as part of the central bank's quantitative easing
asset purchase programme, and that future interest payments
would also go to the Treasury to pay down debt.
Some economists and opposition politicians said the move was
designed to make it easier for Osborne to meet debt and deficit
reduction targets that he is in danger of missing.
However, it is unclear how the payments will be accounted
for in Britain's official statistics, and whether they will
affect the measures of public sector net borrowing and public
sector net debt targeted by the government.
The Office for National Statistics said on Monday that it
would not rule on this until early January, shortly before the
first payments are made.
"(ONS) committees will consider the issue ... and announce
their conclusions by early January," it said. "At this point we
will also announce when the transfers will appear in the
statistical bulletins and our estimate of the impact."
The government's budget watchdog, the Office for Budget
Responsibility, said in response that it would go ahead with its
own assessment of what the correct statistical treatment of the
payments is in time for Osborne's Dec. 5 budget statement.
When the OBR gave an initial assessment of the BoE plans
after they were announced on Nov. 9, it said they were likely to
lower public sector net borrowing in the short term, but raise
costs in the long term as interest rates rose.