OSLO, Feb 15 Britain has approved the
development plan for Statoil's $7 billion project at
the Mariner heavy-oil field in the North Sea, the largest new
offshore project off Britain in over a decade, the Energy
Secretary said on Friday.
Two years ago, Statoil suspended the field's development
plans when the British government proposed a tax rise on the
North Sea oil and gas sector. After talks with Statoil and other
oil companies, Chancellor George Osborne withdrew the proposal.
"Mariner will be one of the biggest projects ever in the
North Sea and the 4.6 billion pound commitment over 40 years
from Statoil is a vote of confidence in the future of UK oil and
gas," Britain's Energy Secretary Edward Davey said in a
statement.
The Mariner field, which contains over 250 million barrels,
is expected to produce around 55,000 barrels of oil per day at
its peak - 5 percent of Britain's daily production.
It is expected to start production in 2017 and operate for
30 years.
The Mariner field was first discovered in 1982 but
technological improvements have only now made it economically
attractive to develop the site.
Statoil has a majority stake in the Mariner field. The other
partners in the project are Cairn Energy and JX Nippon
Exploration and Production.
Statoil expects to make a final decision on investments in
the nearby Bressay heavy oil field later this year.